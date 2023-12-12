Mazda To Debut 7 To 8 EVs By 2030 - Planning To Avoid The Mistakes Of Others

Mazda has reaffirmed its position as an “intentional follower” of battery-electric vehicles and is not yet ready to commit to a complete EV switch, noting that current demand for its combustion-powered models remains strong.



In the United States, the only BEV sold by Mazda is the MX-30 but it will be discontinued after the 2023 model year, leaving the CX-90 plug-in hybrid as its only electrified offering. Despite this, Mazda’s local sales have climbed 21% this year and could top the 400,000 mark during the 2024 calendar year.





