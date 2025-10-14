Mazda To Reveal Renewable Fuel Sports Car - Will Ride the ICE Wagon As Far As It Goes

Mazda will reveal a new sports car concept powered by renewable fuels at the upcoming Tokyo motor show.
 
An official preview image leaves much to the imagination, but it shows the concept is a four-door coupé with a steeply raked roofline. The cut-outs around the car’s rear deck suggest it may also have an active spoiler.
 
Mazda said the concept will demonstrate how it aims to build sustainable driver's cars into the distant future – "toward the year 2035" – without relying on battery-electric powertrains.


