Mazda To Set US Sales Record With ICE Vehicle Sales Leading The Way

Don’t look now, but Mazda is quietly kicking ass in the United States. According to Automotive News, Mazda was on track to deliver more than 420,000 cars in 2024. Not only would that be a 16% increase from 2023, but it also breaks Mazda’s North American Operations record from 1986. And the company managed this, primarily, with old-fashioned gas-powered cars. Through November 1, 2024, Mazda sold 350,759 vehicles, almost all of which were crossovers. While its best seller was still the aging CX-5, those sales actually decreased 7.8% from 2023. However, CX-50 sales rose 88.9%, and CX-90 sales closely followed with an 86.9% increase, in that model’s first full year on the market. Even the Mazda 3 saw a respectable boost of about 24% through most of 2024, covering both sedan and hatchback variants, at a time when other brands are dropping their compact cars in favor of SUVs. Most importantly, though, Mazda’s numbers increased without much help from electrified cars.



Read Article