Mazda To Skip Electrifying The Miata Because The Tech Weighs Too Much

A lot of digital ink has been spilled about the next Miata, even though there have been zero spy shots of the new roadster. The fifth generation is still likely a couple of years away, but that hasn’t stopped Mazda from discussing the direction its beloved convertible will take. In an interview with Australian media, a company higher-up reassured enthusiasts that the MX-5 won’t betray its legacy as a lightweight sports car. Speaking with GoAuto, Mazda’s General Manager of Global Sales and Marketing, Manabu Osuga, shared a magical number: “I can tell you that we are sticking with [the design for] a car that will be under one ton of weight … employing our ‘gram strategy’ as we did with the current series.” At less than 1,000 kilograms (2,204 pounds), it would make the next Miata even lighter than the ND3 on sale today in the United States.



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