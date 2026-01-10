Mazda To Strengthen Relationship With Partner With More Chinese Built Models

While many of its closest competitors rushed to develop attractive EVs, Mazda dragged its feet for several years, at one stage only selling a single EV in the form of the disappointing and short-lived MX-30. Now, it’s selling attractive 6e/EZ-6 and CX-6e/EZ-60 in certain markets, and more EVs are on the way. In a bid to quickly bring two new EVs to the market, as well as slash development costs, Mazda leaned on its partnership with Changan in China, basing the 6e on the Deepal L07 and building the CX-6e around the Deepal S07. Although they may not have dedicated Mazda routes, the updates go beyond a simple rebadge.



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