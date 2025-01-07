Mazda Tries To Steal More Of The RAV4's Thunder With Upcoming CX5 Reveal

Since competition in the top-selling compact crossover SUV division is fierce across all regions, it's no wonder that automakers pay extra attention to their models playing in the field. Back in 1994, Toyota sparked an incredible revolution with the introduction of the original RAV4, their first compact crossover SUV, and the initiator of the worldwide trend. Nowadays, whoever doesn't have a compact CUV on sale is non-existent as far as the automotive industry is concerned, basically. And with the 2026 Toyota RAV4, the sixth iteration by its name, ready to come to American dealerships this fall, the game is on for the followers to try and catch up to the undisputed king.

The all-new 2026 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and PHEV will have to brace for a few major competitors like the on-sale 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid TrailSport, the upcoming Nissan Rogue PHEV and the next iteration, the refreshed 2025 Hyundai Tucson and 2026 Kia Sportage siblings, the forthcoming second-generation Ford Bronco Sport, potentially the North American Jeep Compass, as well as the all-new Mazda CX-5.



