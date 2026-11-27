Mazda UK sales director Laura Brailey was asked whether the company imagines a future without the MX-5. Her answer? "Yeah, absolutely." Quite a response, particularly from a company whose little roadster has spent 37 years doing something most cars today struggle to manage. Simply put, the Miata makes the act of driving feel like the point of owning a car. It sure doesn't sell in CX-5 numbers, and it's not as rational a car as the CX-5 either. Treating the MX-5 as just another model that happens to occupy a small corner of the sales chart, however, misses the whole reason it exists. Brailey's take should not be shouted down, though.



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