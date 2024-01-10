Mazda Under Fire For Butt Burning Seats

Heated seats are a boon and a must-have for owners living in chilly climates. But as the owner of a 2018 Mazda 6 alleges, the comfort feature can also bring unexpected pain. A new lawsuit, filed in the Superior Court of California, County of San Francisco earlier this month, claims that plaintiff Kristine Dyvad "suffered serious burns and scarring as a result of her use of the defective seat warmer in her Mazda vehicle." First reported by CarComplaints.com, the lawsuit claims that Mazda has received several complaints regarding the unspecified heated seat defect. There are currently 37 complaints and two recalls connected to the 2018 Mazda6, but none of them are linked to the abovementioned problem. CarBuzz has contacted Mazda USA for additional information and will update the article once we receive a reply.



Read Article