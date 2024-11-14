Mazda Unwilling To Invest In Sedans Until SUV Craze Fades

The carpocalypse has decimated sedans as a number of brands have gone SUV-only. Even the holdouts haven’t escaped unscathed as automakers – such as Mazda and Nissan – have trimmed their sedan lineups. In the United States, the Mazda6 was dropped after the 2021 model year following a steep decline in sales. While the company moved 57,898 units in 2015, that number dropped to 18,504 units in 2021.

In essence, the market spoke and clearly demanded crossovers. Mazda responded with an expansive lineup that includes the CX-30, CX-50, CX-70, CX-90, and CX-5. The Mazda3 and MX-5 Miata are still around, but the emphasis is on SUVs.