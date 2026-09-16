Mazda Ups The Price Of The MX-5 Miata By $300 But Throws In Updates

As the holder of the Guinness World Record for the best-selling two-seat convertible sports car, there’s probably nothing anyone can do to upset the dominance the MX-5 Miata holds over this segment. That includes the almost constant yearly bumps in price, like the one the Japanese company announced this week for the American market. As of the middle of this month, the small roadster, in any and all incarnations, costs an extra $300, and the hike is doubled by a bump in destination charge to $1,135. The increase in price does bring with it mild updates meant to make the pill easier to swallow, should customers feel the need for that.



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