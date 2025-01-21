Mazda's 2026 CX5 Replacement Take Shape As An Alternative To The Rav4

Mazda is preparing to unveil the next-generation CX-5, nearly nine years after the current second-generation model debuted in 2016. Our spy photographers spotted the first prototype of the updated SUV driving around Los Angeles. The automaker has confirmed that its best-selling model will feature an in-house-developed hybrid powertrain, along with a range of other improvements.

While still wrapped in camouflage, the prototype actually looks nearly production-ready, suggesting an official debut is just around the corner. While it retains the familiar silhouette and greenhouse of its predecessor, the 2026 CX-5 introduces a variety of fresh design elements that set it apart.