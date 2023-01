Mazda Europe's CEO is the latest automotive bigwig to speak out against the 2035 ban on ICE-powered vehicles in several EU countries. Martijn ten Brink told Top Gear that, personally, he struggles with the ban and finds it rather frustrating. His issue with it doesn't stem from a dislike of electric vehicles. Rather, the CEO takes issue with the fact that a choice has been made for emissions-free technology (battery electric) and that this could hinder innovation.



Read Article