Mazda's EZ-60 Electric SUV Secures 10,000 Chinese Orders In The First 48 Hours

Many legacy carmakers have struggled to keep pace with Chinese startups and their innovative new EVs. However, earlier this week, Mazda revealed an electric SUV known as the EZ-60, and it’s already garnered quite a lot of attention in the country. It is also proving to be a hit with customers, with more than 10,000 pre-orders placed within just 48 hours of its debut. The EZ-60 is unlike any Mazda sold elsewhere. Technically, it is not even a full-blooded Mazda. Thanks to a partnership with Changan, the SUV rides on the same platform as the Deepal S07, one of the latest electric models to roll out of China. It is a clear example of Mazda adapting to a fast-changing market, even if it means leaning on local expertise to do it.



