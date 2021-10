Over the last few years, it's been difficult to pin down Mazda's plans for future products, including the Mazda6. Rumors that the sedan would switch to a rear-wheel-drive platform date back to at least 2017, though the car has yet to materialize. However, the rumors and speculation never died, and a new report from Spyder7 (translated) says we'll finally see the long-fabled model debut sometime in the first half of 2022.



