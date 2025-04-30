Mazda's Latest Patent Ensures Electric Sports Cars Handle Like They Should

Even in a world increasingly obsessed with electric SUVs and software subscriptions, some carmakers still care about how a vehicle feels to drive. Mazda has confirmed that the next-generation MX-5 roadster will stick with the lightweight philosophy that made the current car so iconic, and it will be powered by a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder. But a recent patent filing suggests the company is already thinking ahead to an electric future, possibly one that still wears the MX-5 badge. This patent was filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office in October of last year and surfaced publicly in April. It includes diagrams of a compact, two-door sports car that looks very similar to today’s MX-5, but with an electric powertrain designed specifically to preserve the car’s famously nimble handling.



