Mazda's New Chinese Built 6e Sedan Hits The EU Market With Massive Price Increase

Six months after making its first appearance in Europe, Mazda’s new 6e sedan has landed in local showrooms. Known for turning out some of the most stylish vehicles in the mainstream market, Mazda may have raised the bar again with this one. The 6e is arguably the brand’s most visually striking sedan yet, even if it isn’t entirely homegrown. Beneath the sheet metal, it shares its underpinnings with a Chinese-market vehicle.
 
We’ve previously taken a close look at the EZ-6, the Chinese counterpart to the 6e, highlighting its affordability in its home market. There, the fully electric version starts at 159,800 yuan and tops out at 181,800 yuan, which converts to roughly €20,700 to €23,600 or $22,500 to $25,500, depending on the trim level. That makes it a serious bargain compared to what European buyers are asked to pay.


