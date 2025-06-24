Mazda's Rotary Sports Car To Be Marketed Alongside The MX-5

Agent009 submitted on 6/24/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:00:18 AM

Views : 298 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

We were smitten by the Iconic SP nearly two years ago when Mazda unveiled it at the Japan Mobility Show. However, once we stopped drooling over the coupe’s swoopy design, a question began to surface: Is this the next Miata? It was a fair assumption. Mazda is still a relatively small company, and perhaps it can’t afford to sell two sports cars. The Zoom-Zoom brand even suggested it could shrink the vehicle down to the MX-5’s footprint.
 
Thankfully, the Iconic SP isn’t a preview of the fifth-generation Miata. Mazda Chief Technical Officer Ryuichi Umeshita told Motor Trend the rotary sports car will be a separate model positioned above the beloved roadster. He even said we “can expect Iconic SP will be a good successor for RX-7,” although he stopped short of confirming the return of the iconic nameplate. He did, however, deny that it would wear the Cosmo badge as a nod to the Wankel-powered lineage that began in the mid-1960s.


Read Article


Mazda's Rotary Sports Car To Be Marketed Alongside The MX-5

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)