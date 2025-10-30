Mazda's Vision X-Coupe Could Spawn A New Flagship Model For The Automaker

Mazda has revealed a sleek, high-riding four-door concept, the Vision X-Coupe, at this year’s Japan Mobility Show. This sleek creation is a looking glass into a potential future Mazda flagship, in both design and technology. 
 
The Vision X-Coupe, or ‘Cross-Coupe’ as it’s called, features a dramatic extension of Mazda’s flexible powertrain strategy, marking the first appearance of a new twin-rotary plug-in hybrid set-up that runs on renewable fuels and features carbon-capture technology.
 
The crux of Mazda’s stunning new concept is that it plans to offer all things to all people, with zero compromise.


