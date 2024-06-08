Mazdaspeed MX-5 Prototype Caught Exercising At The Nurburgring

Agent009 submitted on 8/6/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:02:00 AM

Views : 314 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon tantalized Mazda MX-5 Miata fans with the promise of a spiritual successor to the turbocharged Mazdaspeed Miata from 2004, with Mazda launching a new performance division dubbed Mazda Spirit Racing (MSR). At the time, Mazda said the new version of the MX-5 Miata was "currently under development with the aim of creating a car that is fun to drive from the city to the circuit. Compared to conventional models, it aims to provide a more responsive control on the circuit, while also offering a high-quality ride in everyday use."
 
But after the reveal of the Mazda Spirit Racing RS Concept, all went quiet, until six months later, a prototype of a high-performance MX-5 Miata was spotted on the Nurburgring.


Read Article


Mazdaspeed MX-5 Prototype Caught Exercising At The Nurburgring

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)