Mazdaspeed MX-5 Prototype Caught Exercising At The Nurburgring

The 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon tantalized Mazda MX-5 Miata fans with the promise of a spiritual successor to the turbocharged Mazdaspeed Miata from 2004, with Mazda launching a new performance division dubbed Mazda Spirit Racing (MSR). At the time, Mazda said the new version of the MX-5 Miata was "currently under development with the aim of creating a car that is fun to drive from the city to the circuit. Compared to conventional models, it aims to provide a more responsive control on the circuit, while also offering a high-quality ride in everyday use." But after the reveal of the Mazda Spirit Racing RS Concept, all went quiet, until six months later, a prototype of a high-performance MX-5 Miata was spotted on the Nurburgring.



