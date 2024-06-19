McDonalds Ends Drive-Thru AI Testing With IBM Because It Can't Understand Your Accent

Ever get your McDonald's order mixed up at an AI-powered drive-thru? The experiment behind the fast food giant's current automated order taker will soon be coming to a close.

McDonald's confirmed Monday that it decided to end a global partnership with IBM, which has been testing this artificial intelligence technology at select McDonald's drive-thrus since 2021.

That doesn't mean you'll never encounter some sort of chatbot while picking up fries on your car ride home again. While the IBM partnership for McDonald's current automated order taker test is winding down, the Chicago-based company suggested that it wasn't ruling other any other potential AI drive-thru plans down the road – pointing to “an opportunity to explore voice ordering solutions more broadly.”