McDonalds Launches Cybertruck Inspired McFlurry Ice Cream Dessert

Tesla has launched a new accessory in partnership with McDonald’s, and it is so dumb that CEO Elon Musk didn’t believe it was real.

Tesla China has been known to be way more active than its Western counterparts when it comes to marketing and the use of social media.

Its Weibo account (the Chinese equivalent of Twitter/X) is quite active.

The team has also come up with new “lifestyle” accessories that are only available in China, like the Tesla in-car karaoke microphone and the CyberVault.