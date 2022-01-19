McLaren And Volkswagen In Talks Over F1 Operations

We all remember the report about McLaren’s acquisition from Audi that was quickly denied before it resurfaced last week. They say where there is smoke there is fire, and this is likely the case here since Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, admitted that the company had been in talks with Volkswagen Group. More specifically, Zak Brown told Reuters: “I am hearing they are going to do something with Red Bull on the Porsche front.” referring to Volkswagen. Then he confirmed they had been in talks by saying: “I think they have spoken with a handful of people on the grid and as you would imagine we have had conversations but in the short term and medium term we are very happy where we are.”



Read Article