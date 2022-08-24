McLaren Boss Claims Upcoming SUV Is Very Attractive

McLaren Automotive boss Michael Leiters is open to launching an SUV, and the firm is actively investigating what form such a model may take. Speaking exclusively to Autocar in his first interview since joining McLaren on 1 July, Leiters said he's keen to evolve the British brand's offering beyond purely mid-engined supercars.



Autocar first revealed plans were under way for a McLaren SUV back in June, before Leiters officially joined the company, detailing that a new model could be on course to hit the market in the second half of this decade, with a price point expected to be close to £350,000.



Read Article