McLaren Considers Using BMW Platform For Upcoming Super SUV

McLaren’s CEO, Michael Leiters, recently confirmed that the brand is working on a “Shared Performance” vehicle aimed squarely at challenging the Ferrari Purosangue. At a recent press event in Europe, we had the opportunity to sit down with Piers Scott, Head of Global Communications at McLaren Automotive, who provided intriguing insights into the development of this highly anticipated future model.

Scott clarified that McLaren is still “exploring a wide variety of different options” for the SUV, indicating that no final decision has been made regarding its design and underpinnings. However, he emphasized that the “shared performance” model could potentially feature a two- or four-door body style and would definitely accommodate more than two seats.