McLaren Debuts Artura Performance Hybrid SuperCar. Is It As SUPER To YOU As Tesla's Upcoming Roadster?

The all-new McLaren Artura is revealed today, marking the beginning of both a new chapter for the pioneering luxury supercar company and a new era in supercar technology and performance.



McLaren’s first series-production High-Performance Hybrid supercar focuses more than half a century of the company’s racing and road-car experience and expertise into a next-generation supercar that blends ground-breaking technology with McLaren’s dedication to pure driver engagement.



Underpinned by the McLaren philosophy of super-lightweight engineering, the all-new Artura is the distillation of every attribute inherent in a McLaren – distinctive design, unrivalled performance, dynamic excellence and engineering innovation – with electrification now bringing the additional benefits of even faster throttle response, lower emissions and being able to run in pure EV mode for emissions-free journeys of up to 19 miles*.











All-new from the ground up, the Artura presented McLaren engineers and designers with new opportunities to innovate, chief among these being how to preserve McLaren’s super-lightweight engineering philosophy when adding hybrid powertrain elements including an E-motor and battery pack.







* The all-new Artura is revealed as McLaren’s first-ever series-production High-Performance Hybrid (HPH) supercar

* The distillation of more than half-a-century of McLaren’s expertise and experience in race- and road-car engineering

* Blends thrilling performance, driving dynamics and engagement with EV driving capability

* First model to be built on all-new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), uniquely optimized for HPH powertrains and built in-house at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre (MCTC) in the Sheffield region

* Lightweight body featuring superformed aluminum and carbon fibre has perfect supercar proportions; ‘form follows function’ design philosophy gives ‘shrink-wrapped’ pure and functional look

* Class-leading power-to-weight ratio of 481bhp/ton* (at lightest dry weight of 3,075lbs*)

* Super-lightweight engineering makes the Artura lightest in its class with curb weight (DIN) of just 3,303lbs*

* Powertrain comprises all-new twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 petrol engine with an E-motor and energy-dense battery pack, producing combined outputs of 671bhp and 531lb ft

* 577bhp – approaching 200 horsepower per liter – and 431lb ft from all-new V6

* 94bhp E-motor delivers instant torque of up to 166lb ft, ensuring sharpest-ever throttle response from a McLaren supercar and ferocious acceleration: 0-60mph in 3.0 seconds*; 0-124mph in 8.3 seconds*; and 0-186mph in 21.5 seconds*

* The Artura is the most fuel-efficient McLaren ever produced (50+mpg 129g/km CO2 in combined EU WLTP*); 7.4kWh battery supports 19 mile* electric-only range

* Five-year vehicle warranty; six-year battery warranty and 10-year body warranty

* All-new lightweight eight-speed transmission integrates McLaren’s first electronic-differential

* New rear suspension concept, uprated electro-hydraulic steering and Proactive Damping Control enhance agility, stability and dynamic performance

* Next-generation Pirelli P ZERO™ CORSA tires with innovative Pirelli Cyber Tyre® technology offer grip levels comparable to the extreme P ZERO™ Trofeo R tires of the 600LT

* Completely new interior with all key controls accessible with hands on the wheel; new 8-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system enabling configuration of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS); and smartphone mirroring support for Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM

* Ground-breaking electrical architecture enables Over-The-Air (OTA) updates and future upgrades

* Available to order now; choice of four specifications with US pricing from $225,000 including vehicle nose lift, power folding mirrors, soft close doors, power adjustable comfort seats and Homelink as standard on all trims



