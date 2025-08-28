McLaren Designer Says Jaguar Type 00 Looks Like A Beginner Designed It

While he arguably doesn't have the same sort of name recognition as some modern car designers like Chris Bangle, Henrik Fisker, Adrian van Hooydonk, or Ian Callum, Frank Stephenson is absolutely one of the most influential designers of the modern automotive world. He's designed many prominent models for an A-list of brands, including Alfa Romeo, BMW, Fiat, Ferrari, Ford, Lancia, Maserati, Mini, and McLaren, and you should know he's true to his name – he is happy to give a frank opinion on other designers' vehicles. In this case, writing for Top Gear magazine, he has the Jaguar Type 00 concept in his sights. It gets a little spicy, as one of his comments likens the Type 00 to something designed by a first-year design student.



