McLaren F1 Team Signs 13 Year Old American Karting Champion

The 2021 Formula 1 season is upon us this weekend with the Bahrain GP. While Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris aim to continue McLaren's upward trajectory from the 2020 season, there’s even more work happening behind the scenes to ensure a bright future. The British team just signed 13-year-old American karting champion Ugo Ugochukwu to its young driver development program.

To the uninitiated, these programs are high risk, high reward. When then-McLaren Team Principal Ron Dennis signed Lewis Hamilton and Wesley Graves to the team's Young Driver Program in 1998, no one knew one would go on to be an F1 superstar while the other raced for only a season more.