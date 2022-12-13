McLaren Finally Considers Making A SUV

McLaren is still considering entering into the SUV market, according to one of the brand's top executives. As reported by Automotive News, McLaren is watching the space carefully, according to Jamie Corstorphine, McLaren's director of product strategy. Since Porsche leapt into the SUV world with the Cayenne in 2002, it has since been followed by the likes of Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, and long holdouts like Lotus and Ferrari. McLaren absence in this market is thus becoming increasingly conspicuous.



