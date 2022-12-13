McLaren Finally Considers Making A SUV

Agent009 submitted on 12/13/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:28:22 AM

Views : 374 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

McLaren is still considering entering into the SUV market, according to one of the brand's top executives.

As reported by Automotive News, McLaren is watching the space carefully, according to Jamie Corstorphine, McLaren's director of product strategy. Since Porsche leapt into the SUV world with the Cayenne in 2002, it has since been followed by the likes of Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, and long holdouts like Lotus and Ferrari. McLaren absence in this market is thus becoming increasingly conspicuous.



Read Article


McLaren Finally Considers Making A SUV

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)