Mumtalaket, the sovereign wealth fund of Bahrain, purchased the McLaren Group earlier this year. That gave the company full ownership of the struggling British supercar maker and its racing subsidiary. But as of today, McLaren's automotive arm already has another owner.

CYVN Holdings out of Abu Dhabi has entered a non-binding agreement to take 100 percent ownership of McLaren Automotive. If the deal goes through, it would be the brand's second owner in less than seven months.