McLaren Merges With Start-up Forseven In Bombshell Move

McLaren Automotive is to merge with the start-up company Forseven in a bombshell move that will enable McLaren to expand beyond making mid-engined supercars for the first time.

The move secures the future of McLaren, giving it the capital, technology and resources to go into areas of the market it has not been able to finance itself.

Forseven is a British start-up that has been quietly assembling a team of more than 700 industry professionals, among them big-name designers, engineers and executives from rival British car companies, and has been building towards the launch of a range of luxury models under a new brand.