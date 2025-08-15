McLaren Puts Three 2026 Formula 1 Cars On The Auction Block BEFORE They Are Even Raced

It's not uncommon for carmakers and teams to sell off some of the cars they race in various competitions. But I have to admit, I don't remember ever hearing about a race car being auctioned off not only before it gets to race, but also months before its official unveiling. Yet McLaren is doing just that, not with a single car, but three of them. There are a total of ten races left in the 2025 F1 season, with the last one scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on December 7. It is there where McLaren, together with its partner in crime RM Sotheby's, plans to do the unthinkable: sell off three McLaren cars that are yet to make their debut in three future competitions.



