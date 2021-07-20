McLaren Recieves Another Life Line From Middle Eastern Investors

McLaren late last week said it received 550 million British pounds (approximately $760 million) in a recent round of funding, including funds from Saudi Arabia which joins Bahrain as the second Middle Eastern country to invest in the British supercar marque and race team.

Approximately 400 million pounds were paid by private equity company Ares Management Corp and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund sovereign wealth fund. Both are new investors in McLaren. The Saudi fund is also the main investor of electric-vehicle startup Lucid.