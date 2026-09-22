McLaren Reveals New Retro Logo Moving Forward

McLaren has revealed a new logo for its next-generation cars, taking inspiration from the signage on founder Bruce McLaren's New Zealand workshop.

The minimalist new 'wordmark' will feature across all the company's cars, merchandise and digital channels going forward, as the brand embarks on an era of dramatic expansion and diversification.

It has been revealed days after McLaren announced plans to expand its UK business with a second factory, to start building its own engines in-house, and to grow its line-up by adding new front-engined models that feature two rows of seating, including an SUV.