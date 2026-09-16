McLaren SUV Is A Go After $675 Million Investment In R&D

Agent009 submitted on 9/16/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:35:25 AM

Views : 246 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

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A performance SUV will be the centrepiece of McLaren’s new model expansion, underwritten by a £500-million investment in the group’s British R&D and manufacturing capabilities.
 
The funds – from McLaren Automotive’s owners L’IMAD, the investment arm of Abu Dhabi – are set to overhaul the supercar maker’s portfolio, pushing into new markets with a rival for luxury SUVs the Ferrari Purosangue and Aston Martin DBX707.
 
The investment should breathe new life into the UK company, which includes R&D and supercar assembly in Woking (alongside the Formula 1 operation), design in Oxfordshire and carbon-fibre tub manufacturing in Sheffield. At least 1,000 direct jobs should be created by 2032.


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McLaren SUV Is A Go After $675 Million Investment In R&D

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