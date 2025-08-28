McLaren Says It Is Open To Producing Vehicles Outside The UK

A few weeks ago, Lotus surprised enthusiasts when news broke that the British sports car maker was considering ending automotive production at its historic Hethel facility in the U.K. and moving shop across the pond. Such a move was apparently avoided thanks in no small part to the British government. But it still raised an important point: In this era of tariffs and local, specialized production, every automaker is considering diversifying its manufacturing footprint on some level. Now, the newly installed CEO of McLaren has hinted that while Woking will remain home base for its own supercars, it’s not opposed to building vehicles outside the U.K. when and where it makes sense. We caught up with Nick Collins at Monterey Car Week earlier in the month. So much has happened at McLaren in 2025 thus far; it merged with EV startup Forseven, and slashed around 500 jobs. Collins leads McLaren Automotive as well as McLaren Group Holdings, the overarching unit that resulted from that consolidation.



