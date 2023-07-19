McLaren Says You Might Want To Bring Your 600LT Back Before It Burns To The Ground

The McLaren 600LT does everything you would expect a supercar to do. Thanks to a kerb weight of 2,859 lbs (1,297 kg) and a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that makes 592 HP (600 PS / 441 kW) and 457 lb-ft (620 Nm), it’s a hell of a performer on track and, according to a recent recall notice, it can do the most supercar thing of all: catch fire.

McLaren has decided to launch a voluntary recall of every 600LT coupe and spider it sold in America for the 2019-2020 model years as a result of a design defect in the cooling system. In all, it will have to repair a total of 652 examples.