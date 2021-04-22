McLaren Sells Headquarters In England Then Leases It Back

Agent009 submitted on 4/22/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:53:59 AM

Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

A deal has been struck for McLaren to sell its iconic headquarters in Woking, England, to a New York-based firm for £170 million, or around $236 million, it was announced Tuesday. The complex had been on the market for months.

McLaren will remain a tenant on the 840,000 square foot campus as part of a 20-year leaseback agreement, with plans to remain there long term. McLaren is in the middle of restructuring its debt, it said last year, with the money for its headquarters part of a broader equity raise it was doing to have “a sustainable platform for long-term growth and investment.”



About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)