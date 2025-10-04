McLaren To Return To Le Mans In 2027 To Take On Ferrari And Aston Martin

McLaren will return to the Le Mans 24 Hours with a new hypercar programme in 2027, when it will take on Ferrari and Aston Martin in a bid to claim its first outright win in the event since 1995.

The much-rumoured return to the endurance classic was confirmed by the Formula 1 squad with a preview video showing a hypercar outline on Instagram and tagging in both the Le Mans organisers and the FIA World Endurance Championship with the message “see you on track in 2027”.

In a brief statement, McLaren Racing said: “1995. Legendary Le Mans victory. Triple Crown glory. Ready to make our mark on the world endurance stage once again. Hypercar. 2027 World Endurance Championship.”