McLaren Updates The Artura Coupe And Adds A Spider To Boot

The only direct rival to the Ferrari 296 has been refreshed a meager two years after the first Artura rolled off the assembly line in Woking. In addition to a plethora of upgrades, including a punchier twin-turbocharged V6 plug-in hybrid powertrain, the Artura is now available in the form of a spider. First and foremost, we're dealing with a one-piece hardtop that retracts electrically in 11 seconds at up to 31 miles per hour. If you prefer metric units, make that 50 kilometers per hour. Two motors are tasked with folding the roof, another two with raising and lowering the rear tonneau cover, and two more control the aero covers on the buttresses.



