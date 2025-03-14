McLaren Will Indeed Add A Sport SUV To The Lineup

It seems likely that McLaren's lineup will soon include a rival for the Ferrari Purosangue. According to Automotive News, its new owners want to see an SUV in the McLaren lineup to increase the supercar brand's profitability. The British sports car company has struggled in recent years with financial losses, which culminated in December when its primary financiers, the sovereign holding company of the kingdom of Bahrain, sold a majority share to CYVN Holdings LLC in Abu Dhabi. The new ownership means McLaren's 2018 commitment to never build a sport-ute will prove to be false.



