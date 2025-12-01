McLaren's New Hybrid V8 SUV To Debut In 2028

McLaren has been teasing the idea of a performance SUV for several years, but now it may finally become a reality. According to a new report, the British supercar manufacturer’s first high-riding performance vehicle is set to debut in 2028, complete with a hybrid V-8 powertrain.

The report, published by Automotive News, cites details from a global dealer meeting held on November 11 at the McLaren Creation Centre in Bicester, England. During the event, McLaren executives reportedly unveiled a sporty SUV internally referred to as the "P47."