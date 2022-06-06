Mclaren GT VS Bentley Contenental GT Speed - How Do They Compare?

The performance/luxury SUV, such as Aston Martin’s impressive DBX and the imperious Range Rover, has replaced many a traditional grand tourer in multi-car garages, the practicality, performance and quality they offer being more than a match for anything with two doors and a coupe body. So too the super-estate, the E63s and RS6s of this world now offering the quilted stitching and luxury fixtures and fittings that were once the preserve of the elegant grand tourer. Then there is the debate surrounding top-end hybrid and electric cars, from the unique Polestar 1 to Porsche’s oh-so-desirable – and incredibly popular – Taycan. The latter offers the luxury, performance, serenity and premium factor that GT cars have traded on for generations, the former a level of intrigue boarding on quirkiness that makes it stand out on a road of same-again machines.



