Mecedes-AMG Says It Lost Some Customers When The C 63 Lost It's V8 Engine

Three months ago, Mecedes-AMG big kahuna Michael Schiebe went on record saying that AMG customers prefer technology over the intoxicating burble of a V8 engine. However, the chief executive of the Affalterbach-based performance brand has recently acknowledged that "we have also lost some customers who are just into V8s." "We see that some of our very loyal customers struggle a bit with the concept," added Schiebe, referring to the switch from a non-hybrid V8 to a plug-in hybrid I4 for the C 63. He also told Car Magazine that AMG will continue to make internal combustion engines with no cut-off date, but alas, AMG won't stop electrifying its lineup. To this effect, AMG is currently developing two dedicated models based on the AMG.EA platform.



