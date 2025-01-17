Mecedes-AMG Says It Lost Some Customers When The C 63 Lost It's V8 Engine

Agent009 submitted on 1/17/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:34:51 AM

Views : 340 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Three months ago, Mecedes-AMG big kahuna Michael Schiebe went on record saying that AMG customers prefer technology over the intoxicating burble of a V8 engine. However, the chief executive of the Affalterbach-based performance brand has recently acknowledged that "we have also lost some customers who are just into V8s."

 
"We see that some of our very loyal customers struggle a bit with the concept," added Schiebe, referring to the switch from a non-hybrid V8 to a plug-in hybrid I4 for the C 63. He also told Car Magazine that AMG will continue to make internal combustion engines with no cut-off date, but alas, AMG won't stop electrifying its lineup. To this effect, AMG is currently developing two dedicated models based on the AMG.EA platform.
 


Read Article


Mecedes-AMG Says It Lost Some Customers When The C 63 Lost It's V8 Engine

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)