Palm Beach is buzzing that Elon Musk — who has been a fixture at Mar-a-Lago since Donald Trump’s reelection — is eyeing a luxury penthouse that belonged to late beauty mogul Sydell Miller.

Miller — the self-made tycoon behind the beauty brands Ardell and Matrix Essentials — dropped $42.56 million on the penthouse, comprised of two apartments, in 2019 in luxe building the Bristol.

The sale at the time broke the record for most expensive condo in the city.