Meet America's Most Affordable Vehicle In 2026

I have spent enough time groaning about how the very idea of an affordable new car is effectively dead in the US. Now that the Nissan Versa has joined the Mitsubishi Mirage at the big gas station in the sky, the new cheapest new vehicle you can buy in the United States is the entry-level Hyundai Venue. For the budget-friendly among us who just have to have a new vehicle with a warranty, this is your new litmus test. But that begs the question: Is an entry-level subcompact crossover a better choice than an efficient little sedan like the Mirage or the Versa? That's not something we can answer in just one paragraph, but it's certainly a question worth asking. Far from a newcomer on the scene, the first-generation Venue is playing out its final chapters in North America.



Read Article