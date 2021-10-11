Meet The First Greek Ultracar At Over $14 Million And 3000+ Horsepower

After supercar, hypercar, and megacar, now we have a brand new term in the automotive industry for cars that are ultra-powerful. Meet the world’s first-ever ultracar that packs in excess of 3000 horsepower – the SP Automotive Chaos. The wild high-performance two-seater is the creation of a Greek upstart called SP Automotive.



Just for comparison’s sake, the Bugatti Chiron comes with 1577hp, while the SSC Tuatara which is trying to become the world’s fastest hypercar reportedly makes 1750hp. Till a few years back, any four-wheeled production car with anything above 700hp was considered as obnoxiously fast. Three thousand ponies for a car is pushing things just too far!



