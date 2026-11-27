Volvo's Ghent facility prepares to welcome a new kind of worker. 1.65 meters (5 feet 5 inches) tall, the AEON humanoid robot weighs 60 kilograms (132 pounds), moves around on wheels, and carries loads no heavier than 10 kilos (22 pounds). For the time being, the newcomer is learning to put components into two fixtures. The kicker here is that humans are teaching it how.

Hardly the automated revolution promised by some of the industry's more enthusiastic futurists, with Elon Musk and the Optimus Gen 3 coming to mind. Volvo, however, wants AEON to become a useful addition to its Ghent complex in Belgium. Developed by Hexagon Robotics, the humanoid robot will specialize in repetitive jobs and physically demanding tasks.