Megan And Prince Harry Even Offending The UK Car Faithful By SPURNING Land Rover In Favor Of CADILLAC And PORSCHE?

Prince Harry reportedly dined with the doyenne of LA philanthropy Wallis Annenberg at Hollywood's most secretive hotspot as his grandmother the Queen celebrated her 95th birthday alone 5,500 miles away in the UK, it was revealed today.



The Duke of Sussex reportedly ate lunch with Ms Annenberg, a 81-year-old heiress to her late father's US media empire, at the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows on Wednesday - 24 hours after returning to California to be with pregnant Meghan and their son Archie.



The Annenberg Foundation pours billions into projects linked to climate change, animal welfare and social justice in America, areas which Harry, who has already secured two new paid jobs since quitting as a frontline royal and settling in California, is known to be interested in.



