Memorial Day Sales 2023. If You're Looking For A Killer Deal On Something GOOD, This List Shows How LAME Your Chances Are.

The Memorial Day holiday weekend has traditionally been a prime opportunity to score a great deal on a brand-new car. With the challenging market conditions at present, there isn’t even a glimmer of hope of getting a TRUE steal.



Although some brands like Toyota and Honda have limited inventory and are therefore not providing substantial discounts, others like Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, and Ram are offering noteworthy price reductions. Additionally, the pickup truck segment is presenting attractive discounts during this Memorial Day period.



To net that out for you it means if you want something from the island of misfit toys, you have a chance to get a deal. But FORGET thinking anything worthwhile is on the list.



Enjoy your Memorial Day Weekend and thank you to all those who made the ultimate sacrifice for us and our freedom.













