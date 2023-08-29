Mercedes AMG A45 Vs Honda Civic Type R - Is It The Cake Walk You Thought?

What we have here are two of the most brilliant hot hatchbacks that money can buy today. First is the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S, a car which, in its previous generation, came to define the hyper-hatch, and this version has taken things on to another level. There’s a facelift for 2023, so we wanted to put it up against another of the modern greats. The Honda Civic Type R has long punched above its weight, with the performance to see off rivals from the mainstream brands, and make many people question why there’s any need to go for a premium alternative, such as the A 45. But when push comes to shove, does the Honda really have what it takes to see off its German rival?



